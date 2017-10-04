Swanigan provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 loss to the Suns.

Swanigan came in off the bench and performed brilliantly in his preseason debut. The rookie can flat out shoot and score, and if he keeps this up, he'll be in line to see decent minutes as a rookie.