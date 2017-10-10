Swanigan posted six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason win over the Kings.

The rookie paced the Blazers in rebounds on the night and has been strong on the boards through four preseason tilts, averaging 7.5 rebounds. Swanigan's scoring has taken a downturn since he opened the exhibition slate with 18 points against the Suns on Oct. 3, but Monday marked his first game with sub-40 percent shooting. He'll have one more chance to prep for his first NBA campaign when Portland tangles with the Suns on Wednesday.