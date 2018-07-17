Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Helps propel Portland to victory
Swanigan had 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league victory over Memphis.
Swanigan had his best game of the summer league, coming at a crucial time as the Trail Blazers were able to advance to the final where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers. Swanigan impressed during his rookie summer league campaign but he was unable to translate that across to the regular season. Portland is certainly not stacked at the power forward position and hopefully, he can force his way into some more meaningful minutes in his sophomore season.
