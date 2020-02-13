Swanigan had two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Swanigan has earned double-digit minutes in eight straight games, but he is yet to reach double figures in scoring through 18 tilts here in 2019-20. As such, he's avoidable in most formats on nights when injuries don't force him into a starting role.