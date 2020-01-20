Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Not eligible to play Monday
Swanigan (not injury related) won't be available Monday for Portland's game against the Warriors.
The Trail Blazers and Kings have yet to officially finalize Saturday's trade that saw five players change teams. As a result, Swanigan, Trevor Ariza and Wenyen Gabriel will have to wait until at least Thursday against the Mavericks to make their Portland debuts.
