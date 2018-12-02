Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Out due to personal matter
Swanigan is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to personal reasons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Swanigan is away with the team to handle a personal matter, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to take the court. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Dallas.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Thrives off bench Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Double-digit scoring off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Fills out stat sheet in SL championship win•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Helps propel Portland to victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Secures double-double Saturday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.