Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Plays nine minutes off bench Sunday
Swanigan had just four points on 2-of-4 shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists in nine minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over Memphis.
Swanigan saw some run Sunday, finishing with four points and four rebounds. He was a hot topic of conversation coming out of summer league and was seen as a player who could potentially have some low-end value this season. That was quickly diminished as he was sent back to the G-League for the majority of the season. Leave him on the waivers everywhere.
