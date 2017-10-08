Swanigan tallied five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 victory over the Clippers.

Swanigan has been a solid contributor this preseason, demonstrating why the Portland brass felt comfortable drafting him with the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. Over 49 total preseason minutes, he's provided a combined 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one steal. If he continues playing at this level, he'll seemingly earn some run in the regular season, though will have to compete with the team's established forwards. He can be avoided in the vast majority of drafts, though might be someone to keep an eye on in deeper leagues as the season progresses.