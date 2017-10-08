Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Puts up five points, four rebounds Sunday
Swanigan tallied five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 victory over the Clippers.
Swanigan has been a solid contributor this preseason, demonstrating why the Portland brass felt comfortable drafting him with the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. Over 49 total preseason minutes, he's provided a combined 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one steal. If he continues playing at this level, he'll seemingly earn some run in the regular season, though will have to compete with the team's established forwards. He can be avoided in the vast majority of drafts, though might be someone to keep an eye on in deeper leagues as the season progresses.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...