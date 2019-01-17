Swanigan is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right knee injury, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Swanigan has been in the G League since late December, playing three games for the Texas Legends. It appears he picked up a knee injury along the way, however, and is questionable to suit up for the Blazers contest Friday. That said, he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 30, and is averaging only 8.4 minutes across 16 games. His absence wouldn't change Portland's rotation significantly.