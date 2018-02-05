Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Recalled from G-League
Swanigan was recalled from the G-League's Canton Charge on Monday.
Swanigan has played 14 games for the Charge this season, averaging 14.2 points and 11.9 rebounds across over 30 minutes per game. This will be the first time he's back in Portland since late December, as he was sent to the G-League after falling out of the rotation. He's not expected to play much of a role with the team for the remainder of his rookie year.
