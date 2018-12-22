Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scoreless in six minutes
Swanigan had zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist in six minutes during Friday's 120-90 loss to the Jazz.
Swanigan made his 13th appearance of the season, but he has now been held scoreless seven times. He can be left on waivers.
