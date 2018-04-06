Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scores 10 points in 18 minutes
Swanigan registered 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes Thursday as Portland fell to Houston.
Swanigan collected a career-high 10 points Thursday against Houston. The rookie big might be worth a look as the season winds down and Portland begins to gear up for a playoff run, but his ceiling is low and the chances of him collecting DNP's is just as likely as he is rotation minutes. In the grand scheme, Swanigan is a long-term project. Be cautious if you decide to take the flyer.
