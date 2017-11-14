Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scores six points Monday
Swanigan tallied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes during Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Swanigan got the nod Monday since Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) is out for the time being and Noah Vonleh has been poor as a starter during that time. Swanigan will have short-term value while Aminu is out because of his expected playing time.
