Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Second straight solid effort Thursday
Swanigan tallied six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.
Although he couldn't generate a double-digit scoring haul as he'd managed to do in the opener, Swanigan upped his rebound numbers while also dishing out his first trio of assists Thursday. The impressive rookie has made a favorable impression over the first two exhibitions following an impactful Summer League stint, making him one of the more intriguing first-year players to monitor for the balance of the preseason slate.
