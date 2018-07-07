Swanigan finished with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebound and five assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 93-78 summer league win over the Jazz.

Swanigan struggled to find run as rookie, playing just 189 total minutes with the Blazers last season. But, he put together 61 points, 54 rebounds and 14 assists -- comparable numbers to Saturday's performance. His next chance to build on the effort arrives Sunday against the Hawks.