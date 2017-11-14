Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Starting at power forward Monday
Swanigan will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Noah Vonleh has started each of the last four games following Al-Farouq Aminu going down for multiple weeks with an ankle injury. However, Vonleh hasn't been overly effective and the Trail Blazers will experiment with Swanigan in the top unit instead against the Nuggets. After averaging just 11.0 minutes over eight games this season, Swanigan should see a fairly sizable increase in playing time during Monday's stint with the starting five.
