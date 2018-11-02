Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Thrives off bench Thursday
Swanigan posted six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 132-119 win over the Pelicans.
With Maurice Harkless (knee) sitting out for the third game in a row, Swanigan stuck in the rotation as the main backup to starting power forward Al-Farouq Aminu. The second-year big man has lit up the stat sheet in each of those contests, averaging 6.3 points and 9.0 boards in 18.0 minutes per game, though he's only shot 38.9 percent from the field. His window for playing time may close once Harkless is back, but Swanigan should at least have some short-term appeal in deeper leagues for the time being.
