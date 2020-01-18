Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Traded to Portland
Swanigan has been traded from the Kings -- along with Trevor Ariza and Wenyen Gabriel -- to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks.
Swanigan has only seen spot run at the NBA level this season, totaling five points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes. There's a good chance he'll occupy a similar role with his new team.
