Swanigan will be assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The rookie out of Purdue was a part of the bench rotation to begin the season, but he's fallen out of favor in recent weeks and has appeared in only two games since Nov. 22. The Blazers will now send the 20-year-old to the G-League, where he should have an opportunity to see starter's minutes on a regular basis. Swanigan can be safely ignored in most season-long formats, though he remains a relatively intriguing dynasty league prospect.