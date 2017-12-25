Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will be assigned to G-League
Swanigan will be assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The rookie out of Purdue was a part of the bench rotation to begin the season, but he's fallen out of favor in recent weeks and has appeared in only two games since Nov. 22. The Blazers will now send the 20-year-old to the G-League, where he should have an opportunity to see starter's minutes on a regular basis. Swanigan can be safely ignored in most season-long formats, though he remains a relatively intriguing dynasty league prospect.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scores six points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will start again Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Force on boards in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Puts up five points, four rebounds Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...