Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will come off the bench Monday
Swanigan will shift to a bench role for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Craigh Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Swanigan has started the last four games, a stretch where he averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds across 9.5 minutes. He didn't do much in terms of providing any sort of value for fantasy purposes and his demotion to the bench likely won't help. He can be avoided for the time being until he gains a larger, more consistent role in the regular rotation.
