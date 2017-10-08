Swanigan will start at power forward for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Clippers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Swanigan has put together a couple of solid preseason outings and will now get the chance to work with the top unit on Sunday. His strong play already appears to have earned the first-round rookie a spot in the regular rotation and there's still an outside chance he pushes for a starting role. That said, guys like Maurice Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ed Davis are still competing for the top spot as well, so continue to monitor that situation as the regular season approaches.