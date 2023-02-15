Reddish registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 loss to Washington.

Reddish had a decent night as he started for a third consecutive game. The Josh Hart trade has the Trail Blazers scrambling for support at the wing, and Jerami Grant's (concussion) hasn't helped matters. Reddish has a solid opportunity in Portland if Nassir Little fails to realize his potential in the second half of the season.