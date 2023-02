Reddish is available to make his debut with the Trail Blazers in Friday's game against the Thunder, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

After falling out of the rotation with the Knicks, Reddish will presumably play a reserve role in portland. It remains to be seen what type of workload he will see, but given the lake of time he has spent with the team, he will presumably be eased into the swing of things.