Reddish (back) will be available to play Wednesday against the Kings.
Reddish goes from "doubtful" to "available," although available doesn't necessarily mean he'll touch the floor. Portland might be listing him as available to meet the minimum level of active player requirements, so he's a risky guy to target in daily fantasy leagues.
