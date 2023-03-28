Reddish (back) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Reddish should have the opportunity for minutes in the 20s with Portland desperate for depth, although he's currently going through an awful shooting rut, converting just two of his 10 attempts over the past two games. He's a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.
