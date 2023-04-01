Reddish (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Reddish hasn't appeared in either of the last pair of games for Portland, but he's received an upgrade from doubtful to questionable on the initial injury report. If he's able to take the floor, Reddish figures to handle a hefty workload in a shorthanded Trail Blazers rotation.
