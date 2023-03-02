Reddish will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Anfernee Simons (ankle) is making his return to the floor, so Reddish will shift back to the second unit and operate in a sixth-man role. The first unit for Portland will be comprised of Damian Lillard, Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant and Drew Eubanks.