Reddish (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Reddish will miss a third straight game with back soreness after being initially being listed as questionable. Skylar Mays, Kevin Knox, Shaedon Sharpe and Shaquille Harrison should all be in line for larger workloads with Reddish sidelined. Though Reddish will have another chance to play on Tuesday in Memphis, the 32-45 Trail Blazers have little incentive to have him play through the injury.