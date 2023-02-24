Reddish recorded 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to Sacramento.
Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this game with Portland missing Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Jerami Grant (rest), but credit to Reddish for making the most of his opportunity. It was widely assumed that Shaedon Sharpe would be the one to soak up most of the usage, but Reddish and Nassir Little had other ideas and combined for 50 points. With back-to-back solid showings, Reddish is trending up in fantasy basketball and managers will be watching to see if he can keep it going when the regulars are back in the mix for Portland.
