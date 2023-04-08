Reddish (back) is questionable for Saturday against the Clippers.
The Blazers will once again be very shorthanded for Saturday's contest. Reddish has missed the past five games for Portland, and it's not likely that he'll play again this season. Kevin Knox, Shaquille Harrison, Jeenathan Williams and Justin Minaya will all be in the mix for extended minutes.
