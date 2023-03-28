Reddish (back) is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Kings.
The Blazers are going to be very thin on the wings for the foreseeable future. With Jerami Grant (quad) already ruled out, guys like Nassir Little, Kevin Knox and Keon Johnson could see ample playing time.
