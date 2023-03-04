Reddish will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Hawks according to Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.
Anfernee Simons (sprained right ankle) is sitting this one out, allowing Reddish to start against some familiar faces in Atlanta. Reddish has fared well with his new team so far with a steady supply of points, assists, steals and three-pointers.
