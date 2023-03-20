Reddish provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

Reddish moved into the starting lineup Sunday, shifting Trendon Watford to the bench, but he failed to make an impact and ended up seeing the fewest minutes of any Trail Blazer that saw action. Across his first 13 games (11 starts) with Portland, Reddish averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.4 games, but with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons available, his production has dropped significant. Over his past three appearances (one starts), Reddish has totaled just 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals in 67 minutes.