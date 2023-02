Reddish supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 138-129 loss to the Thunder.

Reddish fell out of favor in New York, but he was given a chance to start for his new team Friday. While the minutes weren't ideal, he's at least worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues in case he can separate himself from guys like Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe.