Reddish had 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 129-111 loss to the Hawks.

Reddish provided another solid showing in a Portland uniform, filling up the stat sheet both offensively and defensively in Saturday's loss. Anfernee Simons (ankle) sat out this game which allowed the former Duke product to get some extra minutes again. In the four contests in which Reddish has played over 30 minutes with his new team, he's scored at least 18 points in three of them and has averaged 3.0 made threes and 1.8 steals.