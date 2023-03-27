Reddish (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Although Reddish is dealing with a back issue, he'll likely be able to suit up against New Orleans. He's come off the bench in his last three appearances, averaging 6.3 points in 20.7 minutes per game.
