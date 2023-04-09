Reddish (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Reddish has missed the past six games for Portland, and it wouldn't make much sense to bring him back for the final meaningless game of the season, so he feels a lot closer to doubtful. Even if he is cleared, he'll likely have some minutes restrictions, so he's not a great target on a busy Sunday.
