Reddish (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Reddish has missed the past four games for Portland, and with just three games left on their schedule, chances are that Reddish has already played his final game of the regular season. Check back for official word on his status closer to Thursday's tip, but if he's out again, that will result in more minutes for Jeenathan Williams and Shaquille Harrison.