Reddish (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis.
Reddish has missed the last three games due to back soreness but will be in the mix to return to action against the Grizzlies. If he's sidelined again, Skylar Mays, Kevin Knox (knee), Shaedon Sharpe and Shaquille Harrison could see increased run for the shorthanded Trail Blazers.
