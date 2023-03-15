Reddish isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks.
Damian Lillard will replace Reddish in the starting five Tuesday after missing the previous game with a calf injury. Reddish is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes across his two games coming off the bench for Portland this season.
