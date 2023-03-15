Reddish isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks.

Damian Lillard will replace Reddish in the starting five Tuesday after missing the previous game with a calf injury. Reddish is averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes across his two games coming off the bench for Portland this season.

More News