Reddish isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Reddish will move to the bench as Shaedon Sharpe and Trendon Watford enter the starting unit. Reddish failed to score in his previous outing, potentially prompting his removal from the starting lineup.
