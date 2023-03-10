Reddish isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus Philadelphia.
Anfernee Simons will replace Reddish in the starting lineup Friday after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. Reddish tallied 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in his only other outing coming off the bench for Portland this season.
