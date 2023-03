Reddish is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Reddish will replace Anfernee Simons (ankle) in the starting unit Friday. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes across his previous 14 starts.