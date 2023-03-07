Reddish finished Monday's 110-104 win over the Pistons with 13 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes.

With Anfernee Simons (ankle) sitting out for the sixth time in seven games, Reddish picked up another start on the wing and once again shined while handling the third-highest usage rate (16.2 percent) on the team behind Damian Lillard (43.7 percent) and Jerami Grant (27.1 percent). Reddish's efficiency from the field and free-throw line left something to be desired, but he looks poised to take on elevated minutes so long as Simons is sidelined. Overall, Reddish is averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per game over 10 appearances (nine starts) since joining the Trail Blazers at the trade deadline.