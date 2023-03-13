Reddish had 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to New Orleans.

Reddish has started all but two games since joining the Blazers before the trade deadline, but he couldn't step his game up in a contest where he was replacing none other than Damian Lillard. Still, the former Knicks wing is trending in the right direction and has scored in double digits in eight games in a row, averaging 14.0 points on 32.5 minutes per game in that stretch.