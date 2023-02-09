Reddish was traded to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, along with a protected future first-round pick, in exchange for Josh Hart, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reddish fell out of the rotation in early December and has remained a non-factor in New York for the majority of his stay. However, the fourth-year guard will have a fresh start in Portland where he will look to earn the starting small forward spot and replace Josh Hart, who was sent to the Knicks as part of the deal. Reddish has shown flashes of fantasy relevance in his young career, averaging at least 1.0 steals per game in each of his first three years while also maintaining double figures in the scoring column throughout that time. Although it's unclear where he exactly fits into the Trail Blazers' roster, Reddish is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.