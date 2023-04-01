Reddish (back) won't play Friday against the Kings.

Reddish was carrying a doubtful tag into the evening, so the Trail Blazers' decision to rule him out comes as little surprise. The Blazers are going to be throwing minutes at a lot of unproven players for the remainder of the season, and Reddish's absence could allow new signings Shaquille Harrison and Skylar Mays to pick up meaningful run Friday in their Portland debuts.