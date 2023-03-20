Reddish is starting Sunday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Reddish came off the bench in his last two appearances and averaged 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game. However, he'll return to the starting lineup while Trendon Watford comes off the bench Sunday.
