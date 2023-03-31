Reddish is doubtful for Friday's game against Sacramento due to back soreness.
Reddish was handed a DNP-CD Wednesday after being upgraded from doubtful to available for the Trail Blazers to reach the minimum amount of active players for the contest. Considering he is listed as doubtful once again, Reddish shouldn't be expected to play, even if he is technically available.
