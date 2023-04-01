Reddish (back) will not play Friday against the Kings.
No surprise here, as Reddish was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. The Blazers are going to be throwing minutes at a lot of unproven players for the remainder of the season, and Reddish's absence means we could see a healthy dose of Kevin Knox.
